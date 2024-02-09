Head-To-Head Survey: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -235.33% -108.67% -59.44% Lear 2.44% 14.09% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.29 -$73.32 million ($13.81) -0.57 Lear $23.47 billion 0.33 $327.70 million $9.68 13.77

Risk and Volatility

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XOS has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XOS and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lear 0 4 5 0 2.56

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 179.75%. Lear has a consensus price target of $160.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.19%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Lear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lear beats XOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

