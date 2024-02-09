Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 7th

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Herc has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herc to earn $13.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
Herc Price Performance
Shares of HRI stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Herc
About Herc
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Herc
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.