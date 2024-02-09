Heritage Trust Co Sells 132 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The company has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

