Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 40557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

