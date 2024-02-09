Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRX. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.20.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
