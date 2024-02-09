Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 40557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRX shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

