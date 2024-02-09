Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Infrastructure Investor Global Sells 11,500,000 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.75.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
