Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

HLT opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $198.15. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

