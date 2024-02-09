HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE HLS opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$3.34 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics



HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

