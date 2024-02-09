HLS Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of C$21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.97 million.

HLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Canada lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$4.15 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

