HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

HLS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE HLS opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$3.34 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

