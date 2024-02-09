Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

