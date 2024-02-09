Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.92

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 119543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

