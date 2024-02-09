Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Katherine Anne Lane Sells 1,468 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $358.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $359.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

