Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $272.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $275.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $233.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.