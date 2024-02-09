Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $272.61 and last traded at $272.49, with a volume of 100394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

