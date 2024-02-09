Hut 8 Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

