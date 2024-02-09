Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). HC Wainwright has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%.
Hut 8 Trading Up 10.3 %
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
