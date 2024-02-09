I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th.

IMAB opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 267.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

