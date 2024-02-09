IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $225.83 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

