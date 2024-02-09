IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

IDEX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

