IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $573.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.70. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

