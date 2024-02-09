Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.76

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.76 and last traded at $116.47, with a volume of 1220160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.