Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,081,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

