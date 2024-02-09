Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.35) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.43).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($29.31) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($175.86).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,309 ($28.95) per share, for a total transaction of £161.63 ($202.62).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 2,484 ($31.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,338.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,481.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,233 ($27.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,968.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.88) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BATS

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.