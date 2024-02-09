Insider Buying: JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Robson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,026.70).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON JEGI opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of £424.51 million, a PE ratio of 548.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.68. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 84.80 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

