Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,205.30.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
