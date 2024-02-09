Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 975 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,205.30.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

