Insider Selling: Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,647,986 shares in the company, valued at $37,059,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,750,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 939,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 594,291 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.