Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 3,040 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,789,383.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

