Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 13,113 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $20.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,614 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
