Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 13,113 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,614 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

