Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAS stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

