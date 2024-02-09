Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

