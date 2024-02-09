Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

