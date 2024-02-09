Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $386.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.