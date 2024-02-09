Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $100,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $386.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

