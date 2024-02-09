Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after buying an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

