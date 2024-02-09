Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.90

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.