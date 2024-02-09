Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.90

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
