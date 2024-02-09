Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 485.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,098,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23,523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after acquiring an additional 298,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,071.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.