Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.09

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

