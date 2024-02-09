Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trustmark (TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2024 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – Trustmark had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2024 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/15/2024 – Trustmark had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/6/2024 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2023 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2023 – Trustmark had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.3 %

TRMK stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Trustmark Co alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,060,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.