Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 97,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 71,672 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Shopify Price Performance
Shopify stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
