Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 37,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the average volume of 15,191 put options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock worth $2,534,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,932,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,345,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

