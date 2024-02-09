iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 152,854 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 406% compared to the average daily volume of 30,231 put options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
