iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.07

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 12003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

