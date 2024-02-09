iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.68

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 5512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.