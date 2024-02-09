iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.04

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 21955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

