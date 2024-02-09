iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.68

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 3778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,863,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,447,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

