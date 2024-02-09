iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.01

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.01 and last traded at $170.01, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $945.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,983,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

