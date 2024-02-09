iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.00

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.83, with a volume of 8775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,438,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,424 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

