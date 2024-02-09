iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.86

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.86 and last traded at $136.79, with a volume of 10982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.37.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.